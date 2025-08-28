Why Susan Monarez was fired as CDC director weeks after Trump's nomination. Theories surface

Susan Monarez, a federal scientist who was appointed by President Donald Trump as the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just weeks ago, has reportedly been fired. Susan Monares was fired as CDC director, per reports.(AP/File)

The Washington Post reported the news, citing sources in the Trump administration. The report noted that Monarez was supposed to attend a call with CDC employees nationwide on Wednesday, but that call was canceled.

The Trump administration and the CDC have not responded to press requests for comment on the matter. The Washington Post did report a reason why Monarez was ousted.

Monarez was sworn in as the CDC Director by the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on July 31.

Despite no reports on what led to her firing, several theories on social media surfaced.

Brian Krassenstein, a popular pro-Democrat social media influencer, claimed that the firing may have had to do with Monarez's views on pediatric vaccinations.

"Reports indicate that this may have had to do with her views on pediatric vaccinations," Krassenstein wrote.

Meanwhile, many feel that Monarez was removed after a report published by Max Jones of The Chris Hedges Report, which showed her alleged past links to eugenics. The report allegedly reveals that Monarez is closely linked to the intersections of re-branded eugenics, the militarization of healthcare and the expansion of the bio-surveillance state.

"Oops could the sudden ouster of Susan Monarez—who was just confirmed as Trump’s CDC director last month—have anything to do with this killer exposé by Max Jones? 😲" said another.

Notably, the ouster of Monarez came after the shooting in Atlanta's CDC headquarters on August 8. While no one at the CDC building was injured despite the suspect's open firing at the building, resulting in many visible bullet holes. One DeKalb County police officer was killed in the shooting.