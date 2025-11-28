Why Taylor Swift is not at Chiefs vs Cowboys Thanksgiving game today. Real reason revealed

Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. The Grammy winner is yet to attend an away game this season, after making multiple appearances in the last two years. In August, she and Kelce announced their engagement. Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills(AP)

The Chiefs vs Cowboys game will include a halftime performance by Post Malone, but all fans wondered about Taylor Swift's whereabouts. Although she was seen at Arrowhead Stadium during Kansas City’s Week 12 win, she did not travel for the Thanksgiving contest.

As one source previously told Page Six, “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance.”

Regardless of where she watches from, Swift remains locked in on the Chiefs. When she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during a recent game, she quipped, “It’s game day; my head is very much there.”

Where is Taylor Swift today?

According to multiple reports, Swift traveled from Nashville to Kansas City earlier this week to personally extend a Thanksgiving invitation to Travis Kelce’s family. The group then returned to Nashville together for the holiday. It is likely that she is at home, celebrating Thanksgiving with family. However, nothing is confirmed so far.

Who is performing at Chiefs vs Cowboys halftime show?

Post Malone is leading the Chiefs vs Cowboys halftime show. "I'm from Texas," he said in a statement, via the Cowboys' official site. "I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."