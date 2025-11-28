Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: Lions get devastating news after Packers game; ‘out of long’

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received a massive blow on Thursday vs the Green Bay Packers Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received a massive blow on Thursday after star wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown sustained an injury against the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old was taken to the medical tent and soon ruled out of the Thanksgiving game.

Around halfway through the first quarter, St Brown was tackled by Packers defenders. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared to hurt his ankle. He was taken to the locker room, and by the third quarter, the Lions said he had been ruled out.

While there is no updated status for St Brown, fans speculate that he could be ruled out of the Week 14 game vs the Dallas Cowboys. He has 75 catches on 107 targets for 884 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

OFFENSE

WR: Jameson Williams

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett

LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper

LG: Kayode Awosika

C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon

RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese

RT: Penei Sewell

TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley

WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

DEFENSE

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat

DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo

DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez

EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard

LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske

CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

CB: Terrion Arnold

S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox

S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Bates

H: Jack Fox

P: Jack Fox

LS: Hogan Hatten

PR: Kalif Raymond

KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds