Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: Lions get devastating news after Packers game; ‘out of long’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 02:29 am IST
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received a massive blow on Thursday vs the Green Bay Packers

Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received a massive blow on Thursday after star wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown sustained an injury against the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old was taken to the medical tent and soon ruled out of the Thanksgiving game.

Around halfway through the first quarter, St Brown was tackled by Packers defenders. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared to hurt his ankle. He was taken to the locker room, and by the third quarter, the Lions said he had been ruled out.

While there is no updated status for St Brown, fans speculate that he could be ruled out of the Week 14 game vs the Dallas Cowboys. He has 75 catches on 107 targets for 884 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

OFFENSE

WR: Jameson Williams

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett

LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper

LG: Kayode Awosika

C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon

RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese

RT: Penei Sewell

TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley

WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

DEFENSE

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat

DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo

DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez

EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard

LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske

CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

CB: Terrion Arnold

S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox

S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Bates

H: Jack Fox

P: Jack Fox

LS: Hogan Hatten

PR: Kalif Raymond

KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: Lions get devastating news after Packers game; 'out of long'
close

