Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: Lions get devastating news after Packers game; ‘out of long’
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received a massive blow on Thursday vs the Green Bay Packers
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions received a massive blow on Thursday after star wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown sustained an injury against the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old was taken to the medical tent and soon ruled out of the Thanksgiving game.
Around halfway through the first quarter, St Brown was tackled by Packers defenders. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared to hurt his ankle. He was taken to the locker room, and by the third quarter, the Lions said he had been ruled out.
While there is no updated status for St Brown, fans speculate that he could be ruled out of the Week 14 game vs the Dallas Cowboys. He has 75 catches on 107 targets for 884 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
Detroit Lions Depth Chart
OFFENSE
WR: Jameson Williams
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett
LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper
LG: Kayode Awosika
C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon
RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese
RT: Penei Sewell
TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley
WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa
QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
DEFENSE
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat
DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo
DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez
EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad
LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez
LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard
LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske
CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey
CB: Terrion Arnold
S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox
S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jake Bates
H: Jack Fox
P: Jack Fox
LS: Hogan Hatten
PR: Kalif Raymond
KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds
