Why was Tom Brady booed at Indy 500? Understanding Indianapolis' dislike of the NFL legend

The 109th Indianapolis 500 was held on Sunday, and for the first time, it was aired on Fox Network, with NFL legend Tom Brady in attendance. Tom Brady waves to the booing crowd prior to the IndyCar Series 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Tom Brady is Fox’s highest-paid star, so it was understandable that the network brought him out prior to the race. But he did not have the outing he must have hoped for.

As soon as the seven-time Super Bowl champion stepped out onto the podium, the crowd broke into loud boos. The former New England Patriots QB couldn't help but smile, as if he was expecting it.

Watch the video here:

Why was Tom Brady booed at the Indy 500?

Tom Brady was booed at the Indy 500 because it was held in Indianapolis. Brady had a long rivalry with the Indianapolis Colts and their legendary quarterback, Payton Manning.

The fans in Indianapolis did not seem to like seeing the former quarterback who tormented the Colts during his legendary days with the New England Patriots, hence the booing.

To understand Indianapolis's dislike for Brady, a look at his record against the Colts is enough. Brady played the Colts 20 times in his career, with 19 of those games coming during his time as a Patriot. He was on the winning side in 16 of those games, spanning two decades, from 2001 to 2021. It was on only four occasions that the Colts could get the better of him and his team.

Brady and the Patriots defeated the Colts and their quarterback, Peyton Manning, twice in an AFC championship game, denying them a shot at the Super Bowl. Indianapolis outfit could return the favour just once in that regard.

Before the 109th running of the Indy 500, IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway brought back a two-seat version of the IndyCar for the first time since 2019. Brady, who is now an in-game NFL analyst for Fox, rode with seven-time NASCAR Cup series champ Jimmie Johnson during the parade lap as part of an agreement between Penske Entertainment and Fox Sports.