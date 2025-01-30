Wild video shows group of masked teens stealing NYC subway train and taking it for joyride: Watch

A new video that has surfaced shows a group of masked hooligans taking an empty New York City subway train for a joyride. The NYPD said on Wednesday, January 29, that it was still looking for the suspects in the incident that took place over the weekend. Wild video shows group of masked teens stealing NYC subway train and taking it for joyride (dcpi)

The suspects allegedly stole the unoccupied R train from a storage yard at the Forest Hills-71 Av subway station in Queens for a ride just before 10:30 pm on Saturday, January 25. At least six of them were caught on CCTV video filing out of the conductor’s compartment at one point during the ride. The video then shows the teens casually walking through the dark carriage.

Police said the suspects attempted to cover the security camera lenses with black marker to hide their identities before taking the train for a spin, New York Post reported. However, they later recorded their ride and even shared it on Instagram. It remains unclear how long their ride lasted, but they reportedly reached speeds of roughly 30 mph. Cops said the suspects eventually fled the scene on foot, and are still absconding.

Rising subway crimes

This incident comes amid rising crimes in subways. On Tuesday morning, January 28, a 46-year-old straphanger was repeatedly slashed in a random and unprovoked attack on a Manhattan subway train by a 54-year-old man named Angel Alvarado. The suspect was busted by NYPD officers, and charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, a man with prior arrests was arrested again for allegedly throwing a female straphanger into an incoming Manhattan train. 26-year-old Markeese Brazelis already had sex abuse and trespassing cases against him before he committed the crime in the subway.

These incidents, among several others, come days after Governor Kathy Hochul announced her decision to ramp up security, saying she would work with Mayor Eric Adams to create a police presence on every overnight subway train for six months.