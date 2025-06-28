Will Antoine Massey, other New Orleans inmates face fresh charges after being caught?

Antoine Massey, one of ten inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, was captured Friday, Louisiana State Police announced in a Facebook post. Ten prisoners escaped a New Orleans jail early May 16 after breaking through a wall behind a toilet.(AFP)

The 33-year-old was located and arrested at a residence in the 9400 block of Stroelitz Street in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans. Massey had been in custody awaiting trial on charges including domestic abuse involving strangulation, motor vehicle theft, and a parole violation.

“This evening, Detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations – New Orleans Field Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, and the New Orleans Police Department located and arrested 33-year-old Antoine Massey at a residence in New Orleans,” police said. “Massey will be transported to a secure state correctional facility outside of the area.”

Massey is the ninth escapee to be recaptured. Only one fugitive, Derrick Groves, remains at large. Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Attorney General Liz Murrill commented on Massey's capture in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Antoine Massey has finally been recaptured in the Hollygrove area of New Orleans. He will now face additional charges for his role in the escape, and I’ll ensure that he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Great work by all our law enforcement partners who have been working so hard for this outcome. 1 more to go!”

Will Antoine Massey Face Additional Charges?

According to Louisiana State Police, “additional charges may be forthcoming.”

Under Louisiana law, escaping from jai is a felony offense. Inmates who flee custody while awaiting trial for felony charges may face up to five years in prison and additional fines, according to LV Criminal Defense. Those who aid in an escape by providing assistance, shelter, or transportation can also face prosecution.