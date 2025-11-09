Will Zohran Mamdani's swearing-in be canceled over bizarre request? Here's the truth

Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral election, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. However, now claims have been made online that Mamdani's swearing-in was canceled as he apparently refused to take his oath on on the Constitution. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was slammed for seeking donations a day after he won the polls. (AP)

A person on X shared an alleged report from Esspots, adding that Mamdani should be thrown ‘out of USA now’.

However, there is no truth to these claims. Esspots is a satirical publication. The official site notes “On this page, you can expect to find all sorts of hilarious stories and parodies about US politics, culture, and society.” The author of the piece on Mamdani, which was shared on X to seek his ouster is also described as someone with ‘years of experience in crafting clever and satirical pieces.’

As things stand, Zohran Mamdani is to be sworn-in as New York City's mayor on January 1, 2026.

Many seek Zohran Mamdani's ouster

Republicans had sought Mamdani's ouster even before he won the mayoral election. Randy Fine, the representative from Florida, had demanded that feds ‘review every naturalization of the past 30 years – starting with Mamdani.’

He told New York Post, “I just think we need to take a hard look at how these folks became citizens, and if there is any fraud or any violation of the rules we need to denaturalize and deport.”

Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee has also been pushing the Department of Justice to probe Mamdani, since June. The Republican claimed that Mamdani had lied in the sworn statement when he became a naturalized citizen in 2018.

“In 2018 when he was naturalized, he failed to disclose some of the things that he had been doing, one of which was joining the [Democratic] Socialists of America. That’s a communist organization which, quite frankly, at that time, would have disqualified him from becoming a United States citizen,” he told Newsmax.

After winning the mayoral election too, Mamdani was slammed for seeking donations a day later to help his transition team work for the improvement of New York City.