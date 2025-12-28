Will post-Christmas travel in the US be delayed by Winter Storm Ezra? What we know

Travelers returning from the holidays may face some delays as a winter storm moves across parts of the United States. Officials say conditions could vary widely depending on where people are heading. The National Weather Service said the storm has already brought nearly eight inches of snow to New York City and surrounding areas between Friday and Saturday(Unsplash/ Representational)

The storm, named Winter Storm Ezra, is expected to impact the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast over the weekend. Some areas may see snow, ice, or strong winds.

Meanwhile, the West is beginning to see calmer weather, offering some relief for travelers in that region. Forecasters are urging people to stay updated as conditions change.

Northeast braces for snow, ice, and wind

Parts of the Northeast could see a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Sunday, with northern New England expecting mostly snow, The Weather Channel reported. Strong winds are forecast both ahead of and behind the cold front, increasing the potential for travel disruptions.

The National Weather Service said the storm has already brought nearly eight inches of snow to New York City and surrounding areas between Friday and Saturday, snarling traffic along the I-95 corridor and disrupting flights. FlightAware.com reported more than 1,000 flight delays and nearly 1,000 cancellations across US airports as of Saturday evening, NPR said.

Ice is expected in parts of the Northeast, including eastern New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, with accumulation up to a quarter of an inch. Travelers are advised to exercise caution on roads and at airports.

Midwest and Great Lakes face heavy snow

The Midwest is forecast to experience strong, cold northwest winds, particularly in the upper Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes, and surrounding areas, The Weather Channel reported. This could make driving hazardous, especially on east-west routes.

Lake-effect snow is expected from far northern Wisconsin into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and western Lower Michigan, with more than a foot of accumulation possible in some areas, NPR said. The National Weather Service described the conditions as treacherous travel, warning of local whiteouts and extremely difficult driving conditions.

Severe storms and warmer weather in the South

Ahead of the cold front, rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Great Lakes to the northern Gulf Coast. Cities including Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Memphis, Nashville, St. Louis, and Little Rock could see brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds, The Weather Channel reported.

Parts of the South and the Tennessee Valley will see unseasonably mild temperatures, with highs in the 70s, NPR said. Travelers in these regions are likely to face little to no weather-related disruption.

Potential impact on travel

Major airports in the Northeast and Midwest, including Philadelphia, New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and St. Louis, are likely to experience flight delays, The Weather Channel reported. Road travel could also be dangerous in areas affected by snow, ice, and high winds.

The National Weather Service urged travelers to check local forecasts, plan for extra travel time, and prepare for rapidly changing conditions, especially across the Midwest and Northeast.