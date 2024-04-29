Will Prince Harry ditch much-awaited reunion with King Charles due to ‘toxic’ Meghan Markle?

As Prince Harry is all set to return to the UK for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary, royal experts are speculating about the much-awaited father-son reunion. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke, 39, will "undoubtedly" look forward to meeting King Charles, but added that Meghan Markle "is toxic".(AP )

Fitzwilliams' remarks came after a representative for Invictus Games confirmed that Harry will attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8.

Notably, this will be Harry's first visit to the UK since Princess Kate William revealed about her cancer diagnosis. It is yet to be confirmed if Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet will accompany the Duke during his trip.

Stressing that King Charles has always "left the door open for Harry", Fitzwilliams told The Sun Online that it is "most unlikely" Meghan would be coming with the Duke due to "the hostility towards her here".

"Meghan's reception would overshadow the message of the service, and you wouldn't want that," he added.

Meghan last traveled to the UK in September 2022 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Later, she declined an invitation for King Charles' coronation as it coincided with her son Archie's fourth birthday.

Will Harry make a visit to King Charles?

Speaking about the possibility of a father-son meeting, the royal commentator said, "So far as Harry is concerned, yes, undoubtedly I would have thought he would want to see his father."

If Harry wishes to see his father, Fitzwilliams said that there would not be a problem but it "doesn't mean that he would invariably get a warm reception".

What about Harry's reconciliation with William and Kate?

The expert further talked about reconciliation between Harry and his brother Prince William and his spouse Kate Middleton, who is undergoing preventative treatment for cancer.

"William has a very deep rift with him and I don't see it instantly being resolved. The Sussexes aren't trusted by the Royal Family."

Suspecting that Harry's reconciliation with William and Catherine would take "much longer", he said: "But we don't know, the Sussexes have from time to time surprised us in the past. Who knows."

The expert went on to call Meghan “toxic”, stating that it is very clear if the Sussexes want to build trust then "they have a long way to go."

The King, who is all set to resume his royal duties after being diagnosed with a form of cancer, is expected to be seen at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, which will take place on May 8.

While the glamorous outdoor party is scheduled from 3 to 6 pm, the Invictus Games service would take place from 5 to 6.30 m. Therefore, it is unlikely that Harry and the King will meet in person at either event.