Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Prince Harry confirms visit to UK, Meghan Markle's plans revealed too

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 11:58 AM IST

Prince Harry will be in UK in May to attend the Invictus Games ceremony in London.

Prince Harry has revealed his plans to travel back to his homeland for the first time since February. The purpose? This is the first time he'll be in UK since his sister-in-law Kate Middleton broke his cancer diagnosis news and he renounced his UK citizenship.

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will visit Nigeria in May 2024 for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will visit Nigeria in May 2024 for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Why is Prince Harry visiting UK?

The main purpose of his visit will be to commemorate the remarkable 10-year milestone of the Invictus Games, an initiative close to his heart.

As reported by the BBC, Harry is set to visit St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8 for a thanksgiving service. Alongside acclaimed actor Damian Lewis, the prince will deliver a reading, honoring the resilience of veterans who have participated in the Invictus Games over the years.

Yet, while Harry's return to the UK stirs anticipation, there's speculation over the visit of his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess, residing in their Montecito home in California, has yet to confirm her presence at the commemorative event, leaving royal watchers eager for updates.

Will Meghan accompany Harry to UK?

Even though Meghan Markle has not confirmed her UK visit she will be joining her husband Prince Harry to a trip to in May.

The Sussexes will be visiting Nigeria this spring, where they are expected to meet with Service members and participate in various cultural activities. 

What is Prince Harry's link to Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games, a testament to Harry's dedication to supporting wounded military personnel, holds special significance. Launched in 2014, the Games have been a beacon of hope and empowerment for countless individuals, showcasing the transformative power of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Will Harry meet ailing Charles and Kate?

As Prince Harry prepares to step onto UK soil once more, his return symbolizes not just a reunion with his homeland but there has been no clarity on whether he will visit family.

In the wake of King Charles's health journey, the timing of Harry's return adds a poignant layer to the royal narrative. With Buckingham Palace confirming the monarch's gradual return to public engagements, there's a palpable sense of optimism surrounding the royal family's resilience in the face of adversity.

Notably absent from recent updates is news regarding the health of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Since bravely disclosing her medical challenges, Kate's journey has been closely followed by well-wishers worldwide. As the Palace reaffirms the King's unwavering support for his daughter-in-law, the royal family stands united in their shared strength and solidarity.

 

