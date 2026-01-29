Will the US government shut down on Friday after Minneapolis shooting? Check details

Efforts to prevent a US government shutdown have intensified in Washington, DC, with a deal reportedly moving closer. The negotiations come amid political tension following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. This prompted Democrats to push for the removal of Department of Homeland Security funding from a $1.2tn (£870bn) spending bill unless stricter oversight is added, as reported by The BBC. Negotiations to prevent a US government shutdown are advancing, driven by tensions from a recent shooting incident. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (AP)

US media report that the White House and Senate Democratic leaders are close to reaching an agreement that would satisfy Democratic calls for new restrictions on federal immigration agents. Under the proposal, five of the six spending bills could be approved before the Friday deadline, while funding for the DHS would receive a short-term extension to allow further debate on the proposed rules, including measures on mask use by agents.

If no deal is reached, the country could face a second government shutdown within months, starting at one minute past midnight on Friday, January 30, as per the BBC.

Also Read: Brooklyn synagogue car attack: Dramatic moment suspect is arrested as he declares, ‘I dunno, it slipped’ | Video

Who could be impacted with partial shutdown? If a government shutdown occurs this weekend, not all federal agencies will be affected. Legislation has already been approved to fund dozens of departments through the end of the 2026 fiscal year on September 30. Agencies such as the Justice Department, the FBI, and the Department of Veterans Affairs will continue to operate without disruption.

Other agencies included in the same spending bill as the DHS, such as the Defense Department, Health and Human Services, the Treasury, and the federal courts, would be affected if a shutdown occurs. In practical terms, a prolonged shutdown could disrupt court operations, delay medical research, and postpone the release of labor statistics, as reported by the BBC.

The Internal Revenue Service would also be affected, potentially slowing tax processing and delaying refunds. DHS is a large agency that includes ICE, the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, and Customs and Border Protection.

Employees deemed “essential” would continue working during a shutdown, but would not receive pay until funding is restored, unless alternative arrangements are made, similar to how Trump did with the military personnel last year.