Will Trump tariff refunds be issued? Courts hold the key as US trade chief says 'they created the situation’

Billions of dollars collected under President Donald Trump’s global tariffs may or may not be returned after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the duties without explaining how refunds should be handled. Administration officials say lower courts will determine whether importers receive compensation and how any repayments would work. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the administration will follow judicial guidance. (AP)

More than $130 billion collected under the tariffs is potentially at stake. The duties, imposed using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), were ruled unlawful, but the decision left repayment logistics unresolved.

Courts to decide refund process US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the administration will follow judicial guidance. “So it’s a matter for the courts,” he said on Fox News Sunday. “They created the situation, and we’ll follow whatever they say to do.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent maintained that position, telling CNN the government will wait for direction and that a decision on refunds could take “weeks or months.”

Businesses and consumers could feel the impact Major importers, including Costco, filed lawsuits ahead of the ruling to preserve potential refund claims. A New York Federal Reserve study found US consumers and businesses paid roughly 90% of the tariffs, contradicting claims that foreign exporters bore most of the burden.

During earlier litigation, Justice Department lawyers acknowledged that refunds would be issued if the tariffs were found unlawful. Those assurances were also used to argue against suspending the duties while the case proceeded.

Legal and logistical hurdles ahead Trade attorney Joyce Adetutu of Vinson & Elkins told the Associated Press the government could make reimbursement difficult, potentially forcing importers to seek relief through further court action.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of three dissenters, warned the refund process could become a “mess,” noting the ruling did not explain how the government should return the money.

US Customs and Border Protection has procedures to refund duties in certain cases. However, the scale and complexity of the tariff collections may complicate any repayment effort.

For now, companies and consumers must wait for lower courts to decide whether refunds will be issued and how they would be distributed.