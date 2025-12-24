Will you get Trump's $2,000 Stimulus Check before 2025 ends? Latest update and eligibility

For months, President Trump has been promoting $2,000 tariff dividend cheques. White House advisor Kevin Hassett told CBS News that he will present a proposal to Congress in 2026. Trump's $2,000 Stimulus Check before 2025 ends is still a unicorn (AFP)

Meanwhile, many Americans are wondering when they will receive the $2,000 tariff dividend by the year's end that President Donald Trump has proposed to provide them from tariff income. There has been no update from the IRS, and the bill has not reached Congress yet.

The concept of the $2000 stimulus check faces long-shot odds from bookies, logistical problems in Congress, and alarm from some economists.

Trump's idea of the stimulus check is aimed at providing low-income families and middle-class paycheck holders with a portion of the funds gathered from high import taxes that he intoduced in the beginning of the year.

Is there any update?

Trump's plans have not been turned into a comprehensive plan, hence there will be no tariff dividend in your bank accounts by the end of 2025.

Trump has made comments about the tariff dividends multiple times via Truth Social or X posts. In his December 2 cabinet meeting, Trump said, “Next year is projected to be the largest tax refund season ever, and we're going to be giving back refunds out of the tariffs, as we have taken in literally trillions of dollars.” He added, “ We're going to be giving a nice dividend to the people in addition to reducing debt.”

The “debt-reducing funds” are, however, far from reality as of now. Before the president could sign the tariff dividend checks, Congress would probably need to pass legislation, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett's statement on Sunday.

Hasset said, “ The deficit relative to last year is down by $600 billion, and so, in the summer, I wasn't so sure that there was space for a check like that. But now I'm pretty sure that there is, and so, I would expect that in the new year, the president will bring forth a proposal to Congress to make that happen.”

Will the administration be able to fund the $2000 tariff dividend check?

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates that the government would have to pay between $279.8 billion and $606.8 billion, depending on who gets the cheques. That surpasses the $158.4 billion that the tariffs are expected to generate in 2025, according to the NGO.

Hassett stated that tariff revenue is only one potential source of funding for the checks, despite Trump's claims to the contrary.

He said in an interview, “We get taxes, we get tariffs, we get revenue from lots of places, and then Congress decides how to spend that money.” He said that this is an “appropriation” of funds.

Multiple reports have noted that the amount would still fall short and is an impractical idea. Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, wrote on social media, “Giving Americans their own money back is inefficient redistribution, & new, debt-financed stimulus checks could be inflationary.”