Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Windham, Maine shooting: Police respond to active shooter reports near Hannaford; Route 302 partially closed

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 12:49 am IST

Police in Windham, Maine, responded to reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter near a Hannaford supermarket, prompting partial closure of Route 302.

Police in Windham, Maine, responded Friday to reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter near a Hannaford supermarket, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence and the partial closure of Route 302, according to WMTW.

Shooting in Windham, Maine.(Unsplash)
An employee at the McDonald’s on 790 Roosevelt Trail told Maine’s Total Coverage they heard gunshots and that police activity remains ongoing outside the restaurant.

Route 302 was closed at the intersection of Landing Road as a result of the incident.

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident. Some claimed they saw a person shot in the parking lot of Burger King, which allegedly led to the lockdown of several nearby businesses.

One person wrote, “There was just a shooting at Windham Hannaford what is wrong with people I hope everyone is ok.”

Another reported, “Everything is blocked and all businesses are on a lockdown.”

A third person wrote, "302 is shut down at Walmart McDonald’s."

Another added, “There was an active shooter. 1 victim, they headed to Raymond.”

Another person reported, “The man was lying in the road in front of Burger King.”

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident or any potential injuries.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
