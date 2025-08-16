Gunman at large in North Windham, Maine after shooting; emergency alert issued: 'Shelter indoors, lock doors'

Authorities issued an emergency alert Friday afternoon in North Windham, Maine, after a shooting, warning residents to shelter indoors and lock their doors as a suspected gunman remained at large. Law enforcement has launched an intensive search. It is currently unclear whether the alert was sent statewide or limited to Cumberland County. Gunman at large in North Windham, Maine.(Unsplash)

The emergency alert stated: “FROM WINDHAM POLICE Gunman at large in North Windham. Shelter indoors, lock doors. Report suspicious behavior to 911. Last seen Windham/Raymond line. Stay inside. Tune to local news or Windham PD for updates.”

Several residents confirmed receiving the alert.

One person wrote on Facebook, “On my wife's phone -- an extreme emergency alert from Windham Police Dept. -- North Windham, gun man at large -- stay inside ... shelter indoors, lock doors, report suspicious behavior to 911 ... last seen at Windham-Raymond line.”

Another added, “Just got an emergency alert Gun man loose in north Windham police asking you to lock doors and stay inside.”

A third resident wrote, “I pray anyone in North Windham stays safe! Stay alert and call the police if you see anything! DO NOT try to approach this said PEW PEW person.”

Another person reported, “Holy crap! Emergency alert just sounded on my phone. Prayers for Windham Maine with gunman on the loose.”

Another resident wrote on Facebook, “I'm assuming everybody in Maine just got that phone alert about a gunman in Windham. Praying for all of you down there. Praying for our police and first responders to apprehend this man soon.”

What we know about the shooting

A shooting occurred Friday afternoon around 1:55 p.m. on Route 302 in North Windham. Authorities temporarily shut down Route 302 at the Landing Road intersection in response to the incident.

An employee at the McDonald’s located at 790 Roosevelt Trail told Maine's Total Coverage that they heard gunshots. Several witnesses reported on social media seeing a body in a restaurant parking lot. The area is a busy commercial zone, home to major retailers and eateries, including Lowe's, Walmart, and McDonald's.