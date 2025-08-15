Who was Joaquin Oliver? AI brings Parkland shooting victim’s voice back for gun reform

It has been over seven years since Joaquin Oliver was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He was one of 17 victims shot at the school in 2018, according to Axios. AI Joaquin spoke in favor of "stronger gun control laws, mental health support and community engagement."(@OfficialJoelF/ X)

Joaquin’s parents are now using AI to give their son a new voice. They plan to use it as part of their campaign against gun violence.

Who was Joaquin Oliver?

Joaquin Oliver was a 17-year-old student killed in the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, per Change the Ref.

Born in Venezuela on August 4, 2000, he moved to the US with his family at the age of three. He became a US citizen in 2017. His friends and family called him “Guac.” He was known for being funny, kind, and creative.

On Monday, an AI version of Joaquin appeared on The Jim Acosta Show. The AI Joaquin spoke in favor of “stronger gun control laws, mental health support and community engagement.”

“I was taken from this world too soon due to gun violence while at school. It's important to talk about these issues so we can create a safer future for everyone.”

AI Joaquin mimics Joaquin’s voice and personality

Joaquin’s father, Manuel Oliver, told Acosta that the "AI Joaquin" uses his son's voice and his past social media posts and writings to copy his personality.

The AI clone is also trained on “knowledge that is out there through artificial intelligence,” Oliver said.

Oliver family plans AI Joaquin’s social media and speeches

Oliver and his wife Patricia co-founded the gun violence advocacy group Change the Ref. On the show, Manuel said they want AI Joaquin to have his own social media accounts and eventually speak in person.

"Now Joaquin is going to start having followers. It's not Manny, it's not Patricia. He's going to start uploading videos."

"Moving forward, we will have Joaquin on stage in the middle of a debate."

Oliver said that on a personal level, he and his wife cherish being able to hear Joaquin’s voice again.

"Patricia will spend hours asking questions. Like any other mother, she loves to hear Joaquin say, 'I love you, Mami.'"

But Oliver also said, "I understand that this is AI. I don't want anyone to think that I am in some way trying to bring my son back. Sadly, I can't."

Criticism against the AI video

The interview caused strong reactions online. A Washington Post story said many people criticized the use of AI to bring back someone who has died.

Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who studies digital forensics, told the Post, "This sort of interview style can't possibly represent what that child wants to say in any reasonable way."

"There are plenty of opportunities to talk to real victims and have a serious conversation about this epidemic that's happening in our country without resorting to this sort of stunt."

This is not the first time the Olivers have used AI to share Joaquin’s message. In 2020, an AI Joaquin appeared in a video promoting voter registration. In it, he talked about not being able to vote in the presidential election and his frustration over the lack of action to stop shootings.

Oliver responded to critics in an Instagram video, saying Joaquin "has a lot of things to say" and "thanks to AI, we can bring him back."

"If the problem that you have is with the AI, then you have the wrong problem. The real problem is that my son was shot eight years ago. So if you believe that is not the problem, you are part of the problem."