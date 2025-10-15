Winter storm warning issued in California as up to 18 inches of snow expected in Sierra, Nevada and Mono counties

Several US states were under winter weather-related alerts as of early Wednesday, with snowfall totals of up to 18 inches predicted in some places, as per Newsweek. According to the NWS, parts of central California, including Sierra and Nevada, are expected to experience heavy snow. NWS issues winter storm warning: 18 inches of snow to strike parts of central California. What to know(Representative image/Unsplash)

NWS issues winter storm warning

Central Sierra, mainly south of I-80, will likely experience heavy snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches, the NWS said. “Snow levels will be 5500 to 6500 feet, with heaviest snow accumulation expected off and on [Tuesday] evening and overnight... decreasing quickly by sunrise Wednesday,” the agency said. It added that travel in parts of the central Sierra could be “very difficult”.

On the other hand, Nevada could experience up to 15 inches of heavy snow across the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range in Elko County.

In its warning, the NWS said that a “storm” would “impact Northern and Central Nevada [Tuesday] afternoon through Wednesday night”, which would result in heavy snow in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range.

The NWS predicts that State Route 229 through Secret Pass, which stretches to Lamoille Canyon, and Harrison Pass, which crosses the southern edge of the Ruby Mountains, will likely have snow-covered roads.

Meanwhile, Mono County can experience up to 12 inches of heavy snow along the Sierra Crest.

NWS raises awareness on X

The NWS forecast office for Elko, Nevada, announced on Tuesday that a storm would impact Northern and Central Nevada “this afternoon through Wednesday night” and cause “periods of precipitation”.

Meanwhile, NWS Riverton, Wyoming, predicted widespread showers and thunderstorms during the next 48 hours. They said the “main focus of rain and snow” would be along the higher elevations of western Wyoming.

