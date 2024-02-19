Wisconsin Pizza Hut worker charged with killing manager over $7,000 inheritance check

A Pizza Hut worker has been accused of killing his manager overa $7,000 inheritance check the victim had recently cashed. Kavonn Ingram allegedly murdered 55-year-old Alex Stengel in the restaurant’s kitchen, and then disposed of the body in a dumpster outside Pizza Hut on February 5, Wisconsin authorities have said. Kavonn Ingram is facing a life sentence on the first-degree homicide charge (Milwaukee Police Department)

South Milwaukee police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a dead body at the garbage area. Officers followed a trail of blood to the kitchen, where Stengel had been killed, reports said.

Days before the murder, Stengel, of Cudahy, cashed a $7,000 check. He then showed the dollar bills to co-workers, including Ingram, a criminal complaint obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has revealed.

Ingram allegedly shot Ingram, slit his throat. There were more stab wounds around the victim’s neck, WISN reported. Police believe he was attacked and killed in the kitchen, and then wrapped in a garbage bag and thrown in a garbage can stationed outside the eatery. Stengel’s wallet, keys and cellphone were missing.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Ingram dragging a garbage can from the eatery to the dumpsters around 10:30 am on the day of the murder, according to the criminal complaint. The suspect, to cover up his crime, clocked out for Stengel. He also sent texts from Stengel’s phone to a regional manager.

Police interviewedthe general manager of Pizza Hut,who confirmed that she received atext from Stengel's phone on February 5. The message read, “Had a brain fart what's the door code again? Left my keys in the store.” She added that she received a call from his phone too, but the audio was muffled and no one seemed to speak.

Police found blood stains in the sink in the bathroom, as well as a white towel with blood stains. They also recovered a red and black backpack that contained a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun. The gun had three unfired FMJ 9mm cartridges and a check from Pizza Hut in Ingram’s name.

Ingram is facing a life sentence on the first-degree homicide charge. He faces hiding a corpse as a party to a crime, as well as armed robbery and possession of a firearm.