WWE icon Sabu dies: All on ex-wife Hitomi Brunk and former girlfriend Melissa Coates

Terry Michael Brunk, best known to wrestling fans as former ECW Champion Sabu, has passed away at the age of 60. WWE legend Sabu passed away at the age of 60.(X)

Sabu was previously married to a Japanese woman named Hitomi Brunk. The couple tied the knot on June 22, 1997, in Michigan and held a second ceremony in Tokyo on December 12, 1998, during the ECW/FMW Supershow. They later separated and divorced, although the exact date of their split remains unknown.

In the 2010s, Sabu began dating Canadian professional wrestler Melissa Coates, who also appeared as his wrestling valet under the ring name “Super Genie.” She also worked with Sabu as his manager in the wrestling world.

Coates passed away in June 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 52 years old at the time of her passing. It is unclear whether she and Sabu were ever legally married.

Sabu did not have any children.

Who was Sabu?

Sabu rose to prominence in the 1990s as a key figure in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). He went on to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and also held the ECW World Tag Team Championship alongside WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

In the mid-2000s, Sabu competed in WWE during the WWE/ECW reboot. He appeared in high-profile pay-per-view matches against top stars such as Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and Big Show.

Sabu left WWE later that year and returned to the independent wrestling scene, where he continued to compete until his retirement last month.

On April 18, 2025, during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Sabu competed in his final match, defeating Joey Janela.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced his passing in a social media post on Sunday.

“AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans," the post stated.