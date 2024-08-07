X CEO Linda Yaccarino brutally mocked for 'over- dramatic performance' in lawsuit video

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced in a video on Tuesday that the social networking site is suing a number of advertisers who it claims are boycotting the firm. X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a nearly two-minute video, in which she can be seen making embarrassing hand movements and stilted gestures.(X)

In the video, the X CEO talks about a report that was published by the Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives last month. The report, which was titled as GARM's (Global Alliance for Responsible Media) Harm, purports to have evidence of an unlawful boycott against several companies, including X.

“People are hurt when the marketplace of ideas is constricted,” said Yaccarino. “No small group of people should monopolize what gets monetised.”

Yaccarino’s gestures gained quick attention of X users, who trolled her for tapping her chest with her hand and pinpointing toward the sky and the viewers.

Social media users mock Yaccarino over 'Free Speech' necklace

Reacting to her video, one X user wrote: “If you need some midday entertainment, the Linda Yaccarino video announcing they are suing advertisers for not advertising while wearing a “Free Speech” necklace.”

“Linda. It would help me if you could move your hands about really weirdly during this. Like you've never gestured at anything before. That's great, cheers,” another reacted.

“It's the random and obviously forced hand gestures that really sell your honestly and integrity,” a third user commented.

While the fourth user asked, “Can you boycott the weird hand gestures?” another mocked her, writing: “Take some acting lessons. The over- dramatic performance art is ridiculous. Also, good luck with that.”

X files lawsuit in federal court in Texas

X has sued several advertising companies, including the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), Unilever, Orsted, Mars, and CVS Health. They all were accused of illegally plotting to boycott X, resulting in significant financial losses to the social media giant. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Texas.

The lawsuit asserts that these firms conspired to violate US antitrust law by acting against their financial goals in order to hurt X.

The case, which was assigned to US District Judge Reed O'Connor, requests the court to deter efforts trying to withhold advertising dollars from X. It also seeks unspecified damages.