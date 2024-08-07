Elon Musk's daughter torches father in brutal posts, ‘You are a serial adulterer’

Elon Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, in an attempt to get back to his father, rehashed the former’s sordid past. She called her father a “serial adulterer” after Musk bashed her for her gender identity. Musk has 12 children including Vivian’s twin Griffin, from his three marriages. He had twins from his first marriage with Justine Wilson. Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Wilson called father a 'serial adulterer'.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

Vivian accused Elon Musk of being a ‘serial adulterer’

Vivian attacked Musk on Instagram Threads on Monday where she dig at her father’s various cheating scandals and kids. On threads, she wrote, “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f**king lying about your own children”. In the past, Musk was accused of having affairs with actor Amber Heard and Nicole Shanahawn, ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, all of which were denied by him.

Vivian taunted her father on Threads as she continued, “You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some ‘bastion for equality/progress.” She also called him out for being allegedly a racist, “You called arabic the ‘language of the enemy’ when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation [sic] multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa,” as reported by Page Six.

Vivian also called Musk’s concerns for the climate and planet a facade, she claimed that her father doesn’t care about “saving the planet” and couldn’t “give a f–k about climate change.” She concluded her thoughts about Musk on Threads with, “You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”

Elon Musk’s ‘woke mind virus’ comment related to Vivian

Vivian’s searing comments for her father came after Musk posted to destroy the woke society after it killed his son (trans daughter, Vivian) “killed by the woke-mind virus” as the former decided to begin her gender reassignment surgery. In a Daily Wire interview, last month he said, “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier”.

“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change],” the SpaceX founder told psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson during the interview. He further mentioned he “lost” his child and the acceptance of a procedure that gives children the facility to transition was “incredibly evil”.

Vivian brutally slammed Musk’s comments about her gender identity via Threads as she refused to use X owned by her father, she wrote, “I look pretty good for a dead bitch”. She also mentioned that it was she who “disowned” Musk and not the other way around.