Xfinity by Comcast internet down: Thousands report Wi-Fi outages across the US

UPDATE: Xfinity by Comcast internet service has been restored following an outage that lasted approximately 30 minutes on Sunday evening. The cause of the disruption has not yet been confirmed, and Comcast has not issued an official statement. Thousands of Xfinity by Comcast users across the United States reported internet outages.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: Thousands of Xfinity by Comcast customers across the United States reported internet outages on Sunday evening, with many saying their Wi‑Fi was completely down. According to DownDetector, reports of service interruptions peaked around 7:45 p.m. EDT.

Users began experiencing dropped internet connections and blank television screens. Many took to social media to voice their frustration and seek answers.

Here are some of the posts shared during the outage:

One user wrote, "XFINITY DOWN WHY MAN I WANNA WATCH FOOTBALL? And the wifi randomly disconnects from my phones and TV. Whats going on? Im might have to switch after this. It keeps getting worse."

Another added, "I just want to watch football BUT I CANT ANYMORE @Xfinity @XfinitySupport decides to have an outage."

A third person commented, "Surprise! Surprise Xfinity is out AGAIN!!! This is literally the 3rd time in 2 months! Why am I paying for this internet provider when they always have a connection outages almost every single month late."

Another reported, "Hey what’s up with service going down?! Been out since 730 pm!!"

As of now, Xfinity by Comcast has not released a public statement explaining the cause of the outage.