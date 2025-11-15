Ybor shooting: Gunfire reported near Columbia Restaurant, heavy police presence at 2117 E 7th Ave; first details out

A shooting was reported at Ybor City in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Friday. Reports indicated that the incident took place near the Columbia Restaurant on 2117 E 7th Ave. Heavy police presence was reported in the area. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

One person wrote on Facebook, “If y'all going to ybor don't go down 22nd there was a shooting by Columbia Restaurant.”

Local media reports suggested that there was heavy police presence in the area. One person was reported shot and was transported from the area in an ambulance. Investigators were reported to be en route. As per the local media report, early indications suggested that it began as a road rage incident which quickly devolved to violence. Pictures showed cop cars and the area cordoned off with tape.

The images shared showed that a car had been abandoned on the road. There is no official word from authorities about the shooting yet.

Ybor shooting comes right after deadly crash

The news of the shooting comes after the deadly crash in the weekend, that left four dead and eleven injured. Of the victims, two brothers who had survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were also present.

Connor and Brandon Dietrich were among the many hurt and Connor remains in critical condition. They were out with their friend on Friday night, when cops said a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the crowd outside Bradley’s on 7th Avenue. Robert Dietrich, their father, told News Channel 8 “You see your son like that, it tears you apart… it’s rough, it’s rough.”

Noting that Brandon was the only one to avoid serious injuries, he also shared an update on Riley's condition. “Riley is in rough shape, she got beat up pretty hard,” he stated.

Speaking about the other victims, the family patriarch added, “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones that didn’t survive… but the outpouring from people we have never met is very comforting for us.”