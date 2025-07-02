Yolo County explosion: Dramatic videos show fireworks shooting for miles in Esparto, CA

On Tuesday evening, a massive explosion at a fireworks facility in Yolo County sent flames, smoke and live fireworks shooting through the sky in Esparto, CA. Fireworks facility in Esparto, CA erupts in massive explosion, investigation underway.(X/CAL FIRE LNU)

According to Cal Fire, crews rushed to the scene just before 6 PM after a blaze broke out along County Road 23. The fire, located in the small community of Esparto, sent a towering plume of black smoke visible for miles, including parts of northern Solano County.

The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed that the incident involved a fireworks facility and said they’ve received multiple reports of explosions. An investigation is now underway to determine what caused the

Meanwhile, an eerie video shared on X shows fireworks erupting out of control, spraying across the landscape. “Fireworks facilities (,based in S.F.), in Esparto CA spraying fireworks for a 1/2 mile radius. . .” the video was captioned.