Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Yolo County explosion: Dramatic videos show fireworks shooting for miles in Esparto, CA

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jul 02, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Explosion at Yolo County Fireworks Facility Sends Flames and Smoke into Sky

On Tuesday evening, a massive explosion at a fireworks facility in Yolo County sent flames, smoke and live fireworks shooting through the sky in Esparto, CA.

Fireworks facility in Esparto, CA erupts in massive explosion, investigation underway.(X/CAL FIRE LNU)
Fireworks facility in Esparto, CA erupts in massive explosion, investigation underway.(X/CAL FIRE LNU)

According to Cal Fire, crews rushed to the scene just before 6 PM after a blaze broke out along County Road 23. The fire, located in the small community of Esparto, sent a towering plume of black smoke visible for miles, including parts of northern Solano County.

The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed that the incident involved a fireworks facility and said they’ve received multiple reports of explosions. An investigation is now underway to determine what caused the 

Meanwhile, an eerie video shared on X shows fireworks erupting out of control, spraying across the landscape. “Fireworks facilities (,based in S.F.), in Esparto CA spraying fireworks for a 1/2 mile radius. . .” the video was captioned.

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
