Yoto Mini recall: Children's speaker recalled in US, Canada over burn and fire hazard

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that it is recalling the popular kids' speaker Yoto Mini over the risk of burns and fire. Over 250,000 units sold in the US and about 19,000 in Canada are subject to the recall. CPSC's advisory reveals that these units were sold nationwide from November 2021 through April 2024 via Amazon, Target, and Maisonette. Yoto Mini speakers are being recalled in US and Canada over risk of burns and fire(Yoto)

Yoto Mini kids' speaker recalled over risk of fire and burns

While the advisory states that consumers should urgently remove it from their children's reach, the speakers need not be discarded. CPSC notes that the Bluetooth speaker is being voluntarily recalled as its “lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.”

Following the recall, Yoto issued a statement saying those who own the mini speaker can contact the company to receive a free Yoto Mini Smart Cable, which can be used for charging in place of the hazardous lithium-ion battery. The speakers were originally sold without an adaptor or a charger. However, consumers did receive a charging cable.

“Anyone who has a Yoto Mini can now register to receive one Yoto Mini Smart Cable per device through our dedicated website. The Yoto Mini Smart Cable will keep the battery charge within safe limits and prevent it potentially overheating by stopping charging when it reaches a certain point,” Yoto said in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this issue may cause our customers and would like to reassure them the safety of our products is our absolute priority,” the statement added.

No injuries have been reported among consumers of the Yoto Mini speaker. However, CPSC received six complaints in the US and one in the UK about overheating and melting problems, urging the department to urgently issue an advisory notice.