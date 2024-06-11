YouTuber Comicstorian, 40, passes away after ‘unfortunate accident’

YouTube star Ben Potter, better known as Comicstorian, has died aged 40 “in an unfortunate accident.” His wife announced the sad news of his demise on social media on Monday (US time). YouTuber Ben Potter, Comicstorian, has died at 40 after an "unfortunate accident."(Instagram)

According to her online statement, Potter, an American comic book creator, died on Saturday, June 8.

Nathalie Potter wrote on the Comicstorian/Mangastorian profile on X/Twitter: “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.”

Cherishing his “loving and genuine” memories, Potter's wife added, “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Further requesting privacy, Nathalie said that her most pressing priority was to preserve everything her husband had built. Hailing his YouTube content creation channel as “one of his greatest accomplishments,” she asked for some well-deserved time for her family to mourn his loss.

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube,” Nathalie Potter further wrote.

As for the future, she insisted that she and the team behind the channel hoped to honour Ben's efforts and memories by “continuing to tell great stories by great people.” Positive about wanting to “keep the memory of our very own superhero alive,” the late YouTuber's wife concluded the long, heartfelt message: “We supported each other on everything we wanted to do, and I'm not about to stop now.”

About Comicstorian

The late internet personality has over three million subscribers on YouTube. He released “audio dramas of comic books" via his @comicstorian channel on the video-sharing platform, where he discussed stories from the fictional Marvel and DC universes.

Potter's last upload on his channel, “Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel", was published just a day before his death.

Internet honours Ben Potter's legacy

Numerous renowned community creators expressed condolences to the pioneering comic book creator maverick. Paul Tweddle, aka Heavy Spoilers, wrote under Potter's last video, “Rest in peace, thanks for all your work and for making comics better.”

Renowned internet celebrity Tyrecordslol also commented, “Bro this is literally who I went to to COVER ANY COMIC I didn’t feel like reading! Rest In Peace and my condolences goes to his Wife and Family.”

Media personality and CEO of the entertainment company Kinda Funny wrote on X: “Oh my God. I'm so sorry, Nathalie. Ben was a great one. ❤️”

Comic book writer Scott Snyder tweeted, “Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny’s love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around. My sincere condolences to his family.”

Moreover, Ice Cube's son and American actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. also paid tribute to Comictorian. Breaking his social media hiatus he shared on X: "I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something.

Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan.

Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter.

Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I’ll see yall soon I hope."