Zoom is down: What is Error Code 5003 and how to solve it amid massive outage?

Video calling application Zoom was down for thousands across the US on Wednesday. Users reported seeing an ‘Error 50003’ message while trying to open the website and mobile application. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed over 60,000 reports at one time. Zoom was down for thousands in the US(Unsplash)

"We continue to investigate the domain name resolution issues on the zoom.us domain that is affecting multiple services. More updates to follow," Zoom's status page read.

What is Error Code 5003?

Error Code 5003 indicates a failure to establish a connection between the Zoom desktop application and Zoom’s servers. This error typically arises due to:

- Network connectivity issues: Slow, unstable, or restricted internet connections.

- Firewall or proxy restrictions: Organizational or personal firewalls blocking Zoom’s access.

- Antivirus interference: Software like AVG, Avast, or McAfee mistakenly blocking Zoom’s connections.

- Outdated Zoom software: Compatibility issues from running an older version.

- Corrupted wireless drivers: Faulty network drivers disrupting connectivity.

- Server-side issues: Problems on Zoom’s end.

Solutions to Fix Error Code 5003

While server-side outages require Zoom to resolve, users can try the following troubleshooting steps to address Error Code 5003, especially if the issue persists after the outage is resolved or occurs independently:

1. Check Zoom Server Status

- Visit [status.zoom.us](https://status.zoom.us) to confirm if Zoom’s servers are operational. If the status indicates an outage, wait for Zoom to restore service. Monitor social media or DownDetector for real-time updates.

2. Restart the Zoom Application

- Close Zoom completely via Task Manager (Windows: Ctrl + Shift + Esc, select Zoom, click “End Task”) or Force Quit (Mac: Cmd + Option + Esc, select Zoom, click “Force Quit”).

- Relaunch Zoom and attempt to reconnect. This can resolve temporary glitches.

3. Verify Internet Connection

- Ensure your internet is stable using tools like [speedtest.net](https://www.speedtest.net).

- Reset your router by unplugging it for 30 seconds and plugging it back in.

- Switch to a different network (e.g., mobile hotspot) if possible.

4. Disable Firewall or Adjust Settings

- On Windows: Go to Control Panel > Windows Defender Firewall > Allow an app or feature. Ensure Zoom is allowed for both Private and Public networks. If not listed, add it manually.

- On Mac: System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Firewall > Allow Zoom.

- Temporarily disable the firewall to test connectivity, but re-enable it afterward to maintain security.

- If on a restricted network (e.g., university or workplace), contact the network administrator to check firewall/proxy settings.

Zoom is yet to address the outage on Wednesday.