US newspaper publishes 15 pages of obituary as Covid-19 crisis continues

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:47 IST

Leading American daily Boston Globe published 15 pages of obituary in its Sunday edition, as Massachusetts reels under Covid-19 crisis.

Massachusetts has had more than 38,000 cases of the virus and more than 1,700 deaths. Boston officials said the Dorchester neighbourhood alone has had more than 1,270 cases.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker appeared Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and said the state is “right in the middle of the surge now”.

Many users on Twitter said they have never seen obituary listings taking up almost an entire page. Others were reminded of similar scenes from Italy, one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

15 pages of obituaries in The Boston Globe today. pic.twitter.com/DdcWiy2hvx — Nancy Palmer (@npalmerrothman) April 19, 2020

“The Boston Globe had 15 pages of obituaries today. Let that sink in,” tweeted a user Edward Hardy.

The Boston Globe had 15 pages of obituaries today



Let that sink in — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) April 19, 2020

“A month ago a video from Bergamo Italy showed page after page of obituaries ... Boston Globe Obituaries April 19, 2020. 15 Pages,” tweeted Nathaniel Mulcahy, Green New Deal Democrat running to represent the people of Massachusetts 6th district in Congress.

a month ago a video from Bergamo Italy showed page after page of obituaries ... Boston Globe Obituaries April 19, 2020

15 Pages.



and we are not yet at the point on the curve that Bergamo was when the video was made https://t.co/zuJplodb85 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/9kkVhBm7SK — Mulcahy for Congress🪕 (@aVoice4MA6) April 19, 2020

The United States has so far recorded more than 7,58,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 41,000 deaths, far more than any other country.

New York has borne the brunt of the virus, which has killed more than 18,000 people in the state, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Cuomo announced this week that New York’s shutdown has been extended until May 15.

While some governors warned that the administration has failed to adequately boost testing, thousands of Americans were flouting stay-at-home orders to protest their states’ prolonged closures.