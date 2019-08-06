US closely following J&K events, ‘notes’ India’s stand on developments

world

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:21 IST

The United States on Monday said it was “closely following” events in Jammu and Kashmir, had taken “note” that the Indian government has described the actions as “strictly an internal matter” and urged all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.

US state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, “We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories.”

She also said, “We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter.”

But she said the US was “concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities.”

“ We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” she added.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 04:20 IST