US officials heading to Solomons over China pact worries
The US on Monday warned that a security pact between the Solomon Islands and China could destabilise the islands, and set a “concerning precedent” for the wider Pacific Island region, announcing a visit by senior officials, including the National Security Council (NSC) Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, to the Pacific islands.
In an announcement on Monday, the White House said Campbell and the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, would lead a US delegation to Fiji, Papua New Guine and Solomon Islands. The inter-agency delegation would seek to “further deepen ties” with the region and advance a “free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific”.
At a press briefing hours later, the state department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US understands that Solomon Islands and China were “discussing a broad security-related agreement” that built on a recently signed pact on police cooperation.
“Despite the Solomon Islands government’s comments, the broad nature of the security agreement leaves open the door for the deployment of PRC (People’s Republic of China) military forces to the Solomon Islands,” he said.
The US believes that signing such an agreement could lead to “destabilsation within the Solomon Islands” and set a “concerning precedent”, Price said.
The US was in touch with its allies in the region, Australia and New Zealand, who had communicated their concerns about how Solomon Islands’ move could affect the regional security paradigm, Price said.
“Part of the task of the upcoming visit will be to share perspectives, to share interests, to share concerns, and I do expect the full range of all of those will be on the docket,” he said.
Earlier this year, the US had announced its intent to re-establish its embassy in the Solomon Islands. Secretary of state Antony Blinken visited the region in February. Price said that at the end of the day, US policy was not about China but the partnership that the US could bring.
“And part of our engagement, including in this upcoming context, is to ensure that our partners in the Indo-Pacific and around the world understand what the US brings to the table. And we will leave it to them to contrast what we offer from what other countries, including rather larger countries in the region, might offer,” he said.
-
Sri Lanka protester shot dead by cops, first killing during anti-govt agitation
The Sri Lanka police on Tuesday shot dead one man and wounded 10 others, news agency AFP reported, quoting officials. This is reportedly the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island's crisis. Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police the report added.
-
Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says foreign minister
Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question about the possible use of nuclear arms in the war. The comments, in an interview Tuesday to India Today television, are among the most categorical from a senior Russian official on the issue, although Lavrov isn't directly responsible for military decision-making. In the interview, Lavrov said Russia's military operation has entered a new phase and will continue.
-
China signs pact with Solomon Islands. What does it mean? Is India affected?
China on Tuesday said it had signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific. "Foreign ministers of China and Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently," Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said. Where is Solomon Islands? The Solomons are an archipelago of hundreds of small islands in the southern part of Pacific Ocean.
-
Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in east Ukraine, regional governor says
Russian forces have taken control of the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Kreminna, the regional governor said on Tuesday. "Kreminna is under the control of the 'Orcs' (Russians). They have entered the city," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.
-
US company held birthday party for employee. He sued them, won $450,000
A US company said Monday it plans to appeal a ruling awarding $450,000 to a former employee who was fired soon after having a panic attack when it held a birthday party for hKevin Berling, who says he suffers from an anxiety disorderagainst his will. On August 7, 2019, during his lunch break, Berling had been wished "happy birthday" by some colleagues and had discovered a banner for the occasion in the break room of the company, located in Kentucky.
