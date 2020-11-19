e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US okays self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19

US okays self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorisation to Lucira Health’s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit, according to a statement from the government agency on Tuesday.

world Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 02:49 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Washington
Lucira Health’s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit is self-administered and provide results at home in 30 minutes or less.
Lucira Health’s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit is self-administered and provide results at home in 30 minutes or less.(AP)
         

The US gave the green light for the first Covid-19 diagnostic kit for self-testing at home, adding an additional tool to battle the pandemic as nationwide testing capabilities come under more strain.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorisation to Lucira Health’s rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit, according to a statement from the government agency on Tuesday.

While some Covid-19 tests allow people to provide samples from home, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home in 30 minutes or less. The approval comes at a time when the country is fighting a fierce resurgence of infections.

“This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission,” said FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn in the statement.

It could also help take some strain off testing labs that are being overwhelmed by demand. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday that if communities could have carried out widespread testing, it could have helped slow transmission before it took off explosively.

tags
top news
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In