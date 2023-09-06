News / World News / US planning vast Artificial Intelligence fleet to counter China: Report

US planning vast Artificial Intelligence fleet to counter China: Report

Sep 06, 2023 07:21 PM IST

The deputy secretary of defense, Kathleen Hicks will sketch out some of the air, land and sea capabilities that the Pentagon is looking to develop.

The US department of Defense is considering the development of a vast network of Artificial Intelligence-powered technology, drones and autonomous systems within the next two years to counter threats from China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington.(AP)
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington.(AP)

In a speech on Wednesday the deputy secretary of defense, Kathleen Hicks will sketch out some of the air, land and sea capabilities that the Pentagon is looking to develop, the report added.

The Pentagon plans to use artificial intelligence for autonomous systems to detect and engage enemy targets, and can include self-piloting air- and sea-based drones, according to the Journal.

The department for defense did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

