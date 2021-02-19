IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US President Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden speaks from the Resolute Desk prior to signing executive orders related to immigration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 2, 2021. - Democrats unveiled legislation on February 18, 2021 for President Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States. Top Democrats said the legislation, blocked for more than a decade by Republicans, is "long overdue," noting that most of those it will address have lived in the country for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children and grandchildren. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden speaks from the Resolute Desk prior to signing executive orders related to immigration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 2, 2021. - Democrats unveiled legislation on February 18, 2021 for President Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States. Top Democrats said the legislation, blocked for more than a decade by Republicans, is "long overdue," noting that most of those it will address have lived in the country for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children and grandchildren. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US President Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

The call with G7 leaders at 1400 GMT is a chance for Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" policies.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:38 AM IST

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as US president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions just as the West grapples with the rise of China.

Biden "will focus on the global response to the pandemic, including vaccine production, distribution of supplies" and efforts to fight emerging infections, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

He "will also discuss the global economic recovery, including the importance of all industrial countries maintaining economic support for the recovery" and "the importance of updating global roles to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," Psaki said.

The call with G7 leaders at 1400 GMT is a chance for Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" policies.

Besides Biden, Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi, will be a new face at the leaders' virtual table, though he is famous for "doing whatever it takes" at the European Central Bank to save the euro during the European debt crisis.

Britain, which holds the rotating chair of the G7 and is trying to recast itself as a steward of the rules-based international system following Brexit, will ask members to help speed up the development of future vaccines to 100 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to build ties with Biden who did not support Brexit and who, as a presidential candidate, last year publicly warned Britain against endangering peace in Ireland.

Johnson has said he is interested in the idea of a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China.

China will also be on the agenda.

In his first major foreign policy speech as president, Biden cast China as the "most serious competitor" of the United States.

"We’ll confront China’s economic abuses; counter its aggressive, coercive action; to push back on China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property, and global governance," Biden said on Feb. 4.

The G7 of the United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada has a combined gross domestic product of about $40 trillion - a little less than half of the global economy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg File Photo )
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Study in Israel shows Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first dose: The Lancet

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Pfizer in an emailed statement said it was looking at real world data from Israel and other locations to understand the impact of its vaccine against Covid-19 arising from emerging variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

Australian news sites' traffic falls after Facebook blocks content: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Facebook on Wednesday barred users from sharing or reading news from Australian publishers on its platform in protest of a looming law that will force it and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay publishers for content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019.(REUTERS/File Photo)
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019.(REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

Uber faces UK Supreme Court ruling on worker rights in gig economy test

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:22 AM IST
In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as the minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chaudhri said that India should allow UN observers, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, and the international media to visit Kashmir. (AFP)
Chaudhri said that India should allow UN observers, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, and the international media to visit Kashmir. (AFP)
world news

Pakistan asks India to allow neutral international observers to visit J-K

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Envoys from several countries, including member states of the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening democratically-elected local bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

US says it's ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The State Department said the US would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden speaks from the Resolute Desk prior to signing executive orders related to immigration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 2, 2021. - Democrats unveiled legislation on February 18, 2021 for President Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States. Top Democrats said the legislation, blocked for more than a decade by Republicans, is "long overdue," noting that most of those it will address have lived in the country for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children and grandchildren. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden speaks from the Resolute Desk prior to signing executive orders related to immigration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 2, 2021. - Democrats unveiled legislation on February 18, 2021 for President Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States. Top Democrats said the legislation, blocked for more than a decade by Republicans, is "long overdue," noting that most of those it will address have lived in the country for many years, with homes, businesses and US-born children and grandchildren. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US President Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:38 AM IST
The call with G7 leaders at 1400 GMT is a chance for Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
world news

Canada vows to be next country to go after Facebook to pay for news

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, in charge of crafting similar legislation to be unveiled in coming months, condemned Facebook's action and said it would not deter Ottawa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
world news

Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:15 AM IST
“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 AM IST
The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. About 70,000 power outages persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, while nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
world news

Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST
“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg(Reuters)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg(Reuters)
world news

Australia to hold talks with Facebook’s Zuckerberg after block

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:48 AM IST
Australia will hold talks with Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in a bid to break a legal standoff after the tech giant angered the government by blocking the nation’s news sharing on its platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington.(AP)
Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington.(AP)
world news

'Mr. Kitty' goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The 34-year-old Gill became the most visible face of the GameStop rally largely because of his videos, where he wore a red headband and colorful, cat-themed T-shirts as he spent hours each week talking about the stock from the basement of his home in a suburb of Boston.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a news conference.(Reuters)
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions if free Robinhood trades are really free

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:45 AM IST
“Robinhood owes its customers a lot more than an apology because it has harmed their interests,” the New York Democrat and progressive icon said by video at Thursday’s House Financial Services Committee hearing on wild market swings in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman takes a picture with two smartphones in front of the logo of the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google.(AP)
A woman takes a picture with two smartphones in front of the logo of the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google.(AP)
world news

Google revamps AI teams in wake of researcher’s departure

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:44 AM IST
Croak, a vice president of engineering, will be the Lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden(AP)
US President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US President Biden to pledge $4 billion to vaccine program for poorer nations

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:24 AM IST
Former president Donald Trump’s administration had declined to support the World Health Organization-backed Covax system, as he complained the WHO was bowing to Chinese influence and demanded changes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP