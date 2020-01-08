US President Donald Trump addresses nation amid showdown with Iran

world

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike carried out on his orders on Friday.

In retaliation, more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched by Iran against US military and coalition forces at two bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US.

Tension between the two countries peaked after Iran’s retaliation. However, in response to the strike, Trump had tweeted, “All is well…Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”