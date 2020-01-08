e-paper
Home / World News / US President Donald Trump addresses nation amid showdown with Iran

US President Donald Trump addresses nation amid showdown with Iran

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike on Friday.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Reuters image)
         

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike carried out on his orders on Friday.

In retaliation, more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched by Iran against US military and coalition forces at two bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US.

Tension between the two countries peaked after Iran’s retaliation. However, in response to the strike, Trump had tweeted, “All is well…Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

