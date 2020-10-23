e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine will come in weeks, says Donald Trump in final presidential debate

Covid-19 vaccine will come in weeks, says Donald Trump in final presidential debate

“We can’t keep this country close. This is a massive economy. People are going into depression. The cure can’t be worse than the problem,” Trump said.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 07:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
US President Donald Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump in his final debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said the country will get a vaccine against Covid-19 in weeks. Earlier, the president had promised Americans will get vaccines before November 3 election.

Here’s what Donald Trump said on Covid-19 and vaccine

‘I am immune as doctors say’

Donald Trump started his reply on Coronavirus pandemic — one of the debate topics — by saying 2.2 million people were modelled out to die. There were spikes in Florida, Texas. But Covid-19 is going away, Trump said on reported surges of Covid-19 in several states of the US. “More and more people are getting better. I got Covid-19 but I am fine now. Otherwise, I would not have been here. Doctors say I am immune,” he said.

Also Read: US presidential debate LIVE: Trumps making friends with ‘thugs’ like Putin and Kim, says Biden

Vaccine in weeks

Talking about the a vaccine against Covid-19, Donald Trump said the US administration is ready with the vaccine. Asked to give a clearer roadmap, Trump said, “We will get vaccine in weeks. There will be announcements. Johnson & Johnson is doing a great job. Then there is Moderna, Pfizer and several other companies working towards the development of a vaccine.”

Military will be distributing the vaccine

What Donald Trump reiterated while speaking about the vaccine during the debate was the military will be distributing the vaccine, once approved.

Cure can’t be worse, New York ‘ghost town’

“We can’t keep this country close. This is a massive economy. People are going into depression. The cure can’t be worse than the problem. See, what happened to my city New York. It looks like a ghost town now,” Trump said emphasising that his focus will be on reopening and not locking down anymore.

tags
top news
US presidential debate LIVE: People can come here but legally, says Donald Trump
US presidential debate LIVE: People can come here but legally, says Donald Trump
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
Covid-19 vaccine will come in weeks, says Donald Trump
Covid-19 vaccine will come in weeks, says Donald Trump
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
Free vaccine promise may not violate code, say former CECs
Free vaccine promise may not violate code, say former CECs
Play, pause, repeat: Durga Puja moves from pandals to phones
Play, pause, repeat: Durga Puja moves from pandals to phones
‘It pinched him,’ Ganguly says star batsman was hurt being made to sit out
‘It pinched him,’ Ganguly says star batsman was hurt being made to sit out
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In