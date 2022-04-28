US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House
US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said.
Biden’s trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24. "This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday here. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
"The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results. In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon," Psaki said.
Canada lawmakers vote unanimously to call Russia’s attack in Ukraine as genocide
Canadian lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to call Russia's attacks in Ukraine a "genocide", with members of parliament saying there was "ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity" being committed by Moscow. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was "absolutely right" for more and more people to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, supporting an accusation made by US President Joe Biden a day earlier.
Russia cuts off natural gas to 2 NATO nations; EU calls move 'blackmail'
Russia's state energy giant Gazprom has cut off natural gas to two North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries- Poland and Bulgaria, as the war in Ukraine entered the third month. Gazprom said on Wednesday that the decision was taken because both countries, which are part of the European Union, refused to pay in Rubles (Russian currency).
Elon Musk has 2 ideas for Twitter. One is to make it ‘politically neutral’
Ever since Elon Musk has bought Twitter, he has been tweeting out ideas that he would like to see on the social media platform and after he toyed with the idea of free speech on Twitter, Musk on Thursday wrote Twitter DMS should have end-to-end encryption like Signal so that the messages can not be hacked. Direct messages that one Twitter user can send to another are now not encrypted.
US: 4 dead after shooting in motel, shooter killed after standoff with police
Four people including a motel owner and two employees were killed in a shootout at a motel in Mississippi's Gulf Coast late Wednesday, authorities told Associated Press. The suspect involved in the shootout was later killed in a standoff with police, this after he killed another person during a carjacking heist. According to the Gulfport Police Department chief Adam Cooper, the suspect was holed up at a convenience store after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.
India, Russia became partners of choice out of necessity as… : United States
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said India and Russia became partners of choice out of necessity when the United States was not in a position to be New Delhi's partner. But now that the US is working towards strengthening ties with India, there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India, Blinken said at a Congressional hearing by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations.
