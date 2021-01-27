US prez Biden, Vladimir Putin speak over phone, discuss nuke treaty, Navalny
US President Joe Biden spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday for the first time since taking office and raised concerns about Russian activities including the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the White House said.
A White House statement said the two leaders agreed to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension of the New START arms control treaty between the United States and Russia by Feb. 5, when the current pact expires.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced the phone call between the two leaders at her daily briefing. It came as Biden adjusts US policy in a more robust way toward Russia after his predecessor, Donald Trump refused to take on Putin directly.
At the same time, Biden sought to repair the strained alliance between the United States and Europe by stressing in a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Washington would abide by the NATO treaty's mutual defense pact.
"President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and underscored his commitment to strengthening transatlantic security," a White House statement said.
In the Putin phone call, Psaki said, topics included Biden's proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia for five years and "strong (US) support for Ukraine sovereignty" in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.
The arms control treaty limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.
Psaki said Biden also raised the case of Navalny, who was jailed after his return to Moscow from Germany last week, a case that has raised tension between Russia and the United States.
Biden further voiced concern to Putin about what the White House called interference in the 2020 presidential election, as well as the massive Solar Winds cyber hack blamed on Moscow and reports that Russians offered bounties to Taliban insurgents for killing US troops in Afghanistan.
Biden's phone call with Stoltenberg came a day after he spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"The president thanked the (NATO) secretary general for his steadfast leadership of the alliance, and conveyed his intention to consult and work with allies on the full range of shared security concerns, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Russia," the White House statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US prez Biden, Vladimir Putin speak over phone, discuss nuke treaty, Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'As PM, I take full responsibility': Johnson as UK's Covid toll crosses 100,000
- UK is the first country in Europe where more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antony Blinken succeeds Mike Pompeo as 71st secretary of state
- Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket
- The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rate of guns seized at US airport checkpoints jumped in 2020
- The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers. About 83% of the guns were loaded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna Covid-19 jabs can be up to six weeks apart: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eli Lilly, Regeneron Covid-19 antibodies study data shows promising results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron push for return to pre-Trump cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK hits grim Covid-19 death toll figure of 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hopes Joe Biden will 'learn a lesson' from Donald Trump's wrong policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watchdog group to track hiring of ex-Trump aides
- The Campaign Against Corporate Complicity, which kicks off Tuesday, said it’s building a list of former officials and aides who were involved in what the group says were the Trump administration’s most controversial actions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox