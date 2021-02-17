US Prez Joe Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights abuses
China will pay a price for its human rights abuses, U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday, responding to queries at a televised event on the Asian nation's handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uighurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses.
"Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that," Biden said of Xi, when pressed on the issue at the town hall event televised on broadcaster CNN.
The United States will reassert its global role in speaking up for human rights, Biden said, adding that he would work with the international community to get China to protect them.
"China is trying very hard to become a world leader and to get that moniker and be able to do that they have to gain the confidence of other countries," Biden said on his first official trip since taking office as president in January.
"As long as they are engaged in activity that is contrary to basic human rights, it is going to be hard for them to do that," he added.
In a two hour phone call with Xi this month, Biden emphasized the U.S. priority of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where the United States and China are major strategic rivals.
He also voiced concern about Beijing’s "coercive and unfair" trade practices and rights issues, such as its Hong Kong crackdown, the Xinjiang internments, and increasingly assertive actions in Asia, including toward Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights abuses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK study that will infect volunteers with Covid approved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy
- A variety of misleading claims spread on social media around renewable energy, with wind turbines and the Green New Deal getting much of the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uber hires prominent critic to focus on treatment of drivers
- Alex Rosenblat is best known for her 2018 book, “Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work,”. The book highlights driver stories of pay disparities, pervasive surveillance and the lopsided power dynamics in algorithm-mediated work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US retail sales surges 5.3% in January, records seven month high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'
- The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK’s Boris Johnson hints hospitality faces long wait to reopen
- Boris Johnson is preparing to publish on Monday a “road map” to ending the national lockdown that has been in place since early January, shuttering non-essential shops and closing restaurants except for take-away service.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lanka cancels Imran Khan address to Parliament, didn’t want him raising Kashmir
- Sri Lanka’s Speaker Mahinda Abeywardena had told leaders of political parties last week that Khan would address the Parliament during his two-day visit beginning February 22. The foreign leader's address was scheduled for February 24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO chief urges joint spending as budget debate rolls on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox