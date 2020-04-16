e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Prez Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominations

US Prez Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominations

Trump accused Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate of stalling the nominations of several top administration officials whose appointments require Senate confirmation.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 06:04 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
United States President Donald.
United States President Donald.(Reuters file photo )
         

US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to adjourn Congress to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being blocked by Democrats in the Senate.

“I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I’d rather not use that power,” he said. “We’ll probably be challenged in court and we’ll see who wins.”

Trump accused Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate of stalling the nominations of several top administration officials whose appointments require Senate confirmation.

The Constitution allows a president to make what are known as “recess appointments” when Congress is not in session.

Trump said he may take the unprecedented step of adjourning both the House and the Senate to allow him to make such appointments.

Although both the House and Senate have not been meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic they have not formally adjourned.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Opening Covid-free areas may have limited economic impact
Opening Covid-free areas may have limited economic impact
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: US records nearly 2,600 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Covid-19: US records nearly 2,600 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Whole country fighting under leadership of PM Narendra Modi: Yogi Adityanath
Whole country fighting under leadership of PM Narendra Modi: Yogi Adityanath
170 districts in ‘red zone’, govt also lists 207 areas with Covid-19 clusters
170 districts in ‘red zone’, govt also lists 207 areas with Covid-19 clusters
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news