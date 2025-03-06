US private firm's robotic Athena lander reaches Moon, position remains unclear

Intuitive Machines, a private firm from the United States, said on Thursday that its robotic Athena lander landed on the moon's surface, but its status and health remained unclear. The image shows the company's IM-2 mission, Nova-C class lunar lander, Athena, in a circular orbit around the Moon. According to Intuitive Machines, LLC, flight controllers expect Athena to complete 39 lunar orbits until her south pole region landing site has adequate sunlight to power surface operations.(AFP)

This is the company's second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon's surface. The company's first attempt was unsuccessful, as the instrument landed sideways.

The six-legged lander descended over a flat-topped mountain named Mons Mouton, about 160 km from the moon's south pole. It carries 11 payloads and scientific instruments.

The Athena lander took nearly an hour to descend on the moon's surface. It dropped out of the lunar orbit as planned, with an ice drill, a drone and two rovers.

“It looks like we’re down. We are working to evaluate exactly what our orientation is on the surface,” said mission director and co-founder Tim Crain.

The mission control crew said the lander was powered on after landing, but its engines were shut down. It remains unclear whether the mission managed to land the instrument upright or on its side like the last attempt.

NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program aims to nurture the development of low-budget private spacecraft that can land on the lunar surface before the US sends astronauts around 2027. Intuitive Machines' latest mission is part of this program. Firefly, Astrobotic Technology and a handful of other companies are also part of this mission.

Five countries—the then Soviet Union, the US, China, India, and Japan—have successfully demonstrated soft landings on the moon's surface so far. India's Chandraayan-3 landed near the moon's south pole in 2023.

(With inputs from Reuters)