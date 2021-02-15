IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run
The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.(AP)
The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.(AP)
world news

US rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run

The driver left the scene of the accident, and Maraj was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST

The father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near New York City, police said Sunday.

Robert Maraj, 64, was walking on a road in Mineola, Long Island at 6:15 pm (2315 GMT) on Friday when he was hit, Nassau County Police Department said in a statement.

The driver left the scene of the accident, and Maraj was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

"The investigation is ongoing," police added.

The statement did not specify Maraj's relationship to Minaj, but a police spokesman confirmed he was her father.

Minaj, 38, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in the Queens borough of New York City.

The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nicki minaj hit and run
Close
According to international law experts, the EU-China deal could lead to "incremental improvement" at best, in areas that are not completely incompatible with the nature of China's political system. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo(REUTERS)
According to international law experts, the EU-China deal could lead to "incremental improvement" at best, in areas that are not completely incompatible with the nature of China's political system. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

China's labour rights issues a threat to its trade deal with EU

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:52 PM IST
In the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment is expected to face intense resistance from some European lawmakers, while international unionists, who say the pact will do nothing to stop human rights abuses or protect labour rights in China, have vowed to ramp up pressure over the deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president Biden to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)(AP)
While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president Biden to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)(AP)
world news

At Camp David retreat, President Biden hangs out with family

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway, and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some protesters posed for photographs in front of military vehicles while holding red signs that said “Join in CDM.”(REUTERS)
Some protesters posed for photographs in front of military vehicles while holding red signs that said “Join in CDM.”(REUTERS)
world news

Aung San Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Suu Kyi's extended detention is likely to further inflame tensions between the military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Trump has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022. He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted his efforts to overturn the results of the November election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
world news

UK minister for COP26 in India to advance partnership on climate action

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:13 AM IST
During the two-day visit, Alok Sharma will meet senior ministers, business leaders and civil society to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
world news

Coronavirus conspiracy shows vast reach of Chinese disinformation

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Powerful forces, from Beijing and Washington to Moscow and Tehran, have battled to control the narrative about where the virus came from. Leading officials and allied media in all four countries functioned as super-spreaders of disinformation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

As a private citizen impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • The insurrection at the Capitol, in which five people died, is just one of the legal cases shadowing Trump in the months after he was voted out of office. He also faces legal exposure in Georgia over an alleged pressure campaign on state election officials and in Manhattan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family pushes a cart with vegetables at a supermarket in Beijing. (AFP)
A family pushes a cart with vegetables at a supermarket in Beijing. (AFP)
world news

Chinese youth voice their anger at govt as inflation, inequality soars: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:45 AM IST
China was the only major economy to post positive growth last year, following a quick from the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israel largely closed Ben Gurion Airport, the Jewish state's main gateway, on January 25.(Reuters File Photo)
Israel largely closed Ben Gurion Airport, the Jewish state's main gateway, on January 25.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Israel to allow 2,000 air travelers to enter every day

ANI, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:21 AM IST
The defense ministry has been tasked with contracting hotels where arrivals will be quarantined.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people.(Reuters)
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people.(Reuters)
world news

Mexico gets over 8 lakh AstraZeneca's Covid-19 doses from India

Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Mexico, which has one of the world's highest coronavirus death tolls, started vaccinating healthcare workers in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain(Reuters Photo)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain(Reuters Photo)
world news

Boris Johnson faces calls to ease curbs as Covid-19 vaccination milestone hit

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The UK has delivered one of the most successful immunisation programs in the world, administering hundreds of thousands of vaccines each day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic where multiple people were shot in Buffalo, Minnesota. Doctors say they're facing increasing threats of violence for refusing to prescribe opioids or trying to wean patients off the addictive painkillers. The issue was underscored by Tuesday's shooting at the Minnesota clinic.(AP)
In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic where multiple people were shot in Buffalo, Minnesota. Doctors say they're facing increasing threats of violence for refusing to prescribe opioids or trying to wean patients off the addictive painkillers. The issue was underscored by Tuesday's shooting at the Minnesota clinic.(AP)
world news

Doctors against opioid use face threats from patients across US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:18 AM IST
  • After his 2018 threat, police took Ulrich for a mental health evaluation, and Allina took legal action to bar him from the company’s property.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nurse Lee Ann Duffy, right, writes a medication dosage on a napkin to show to her colleague Rebecca Gore who takes notes on a Covid-19 patient(AP File Photo )
Nurse Lee Ann Duffy, right, writes a medication dosage on a napkin to show to her colleague Rebecca Gore who takes notes on a Covid-19 patient(AP File Photo )
world news

In one US city, coronavirus vaccines for everyone 18 and over

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:16 AM IST
The pandemic spread like wildfire through Central Falls' close-knit community, where it is common for multiple families to live under the same roof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. (AP File Photo )
world news

Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Donald Trump acquittal

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The Senate acquitted Trump of a charge of “incitement of insurrection” after House prosecutors laid out a case that he was an “inciter in chief” who unleashed a mob by stoking a monthslong campaign of spreading debunked conspiracy theories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington. (Bloomberg File Photo)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington. (Bloomberg File Photo)
world news

Joe Biden to speak at virtual meeting of world’s major economies

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Joe Biden will also take the opportunity to discuss the need to update global rules “to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China,” the White House said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP