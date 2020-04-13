US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

world

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 06:28 IST

The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day’s toll of 1,920.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world by far in the number of confirmed infections, with 555,313 by the Baltimore-based university’s count.