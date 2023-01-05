US resumes full immigrant visa service in Cuba after 5 years

Five years after it was closed due to mysterious "sonic attacks" on diplomatic staff, the US consulate in Havana on Wednesday resumed full immigrant visa services for Cubans.

Read more: Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

The reopening came amid a record exodus from the communist island to the United States, mainly by undocumented migrants, as Cuba suffers its worst economic crisis in 30 years.

Cubans, many of whom had been waiting for years, rejoiced at the new ease of access. Since 2017, they have had to travel at great cost to a third country, usually Guyana in South America, to submit visa requests.

"Everything went very fast," said Melissa Vazquez, 18, after putting in her application. She had been waiting seven years to be reunited with her father in the United States.

The US embassy last week said it sought to "ensure safe, legal and orderly migration of Cubans by expanding consular operations in Havana" and resuming immigrant visa processing.

Read more: Joe Biden's tense exchange with reporter on attending Pope Benedict's funeral

Tourist visas remain off limits for now.

The consulate was also resuming the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which allows islanders who qualify to join relatives in the United States without an immigrant visa.

The consulate was closed under the administration of then-president Donald Trump after diplomatic staff and their families fell ill with symptoms later nicknamed Havana Syndrome.

US missions in other countries also subsequently claimed to have been targeted, but the exact nature of the alleged attacks remains a mystery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON