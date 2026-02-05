US-Russia key nuclear pact has expired. Should the world be worried amid global uncertainty?

The last remaining nuclear arms pact, the New START treaty, between Russia and the United States expired on Thursday, raising concerns over the risk of a new arms race between the world’s two largest nuclear powers at a time when geopolitical tensions are at an all-time high. US President Donald Trump has not made it clear whether he supports an extension. (AFP/File Photo)

With the treaty coming to an end, the two countries are no longer subject to any restrictions on the scale of their strategic nuclear weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last year that Moscow was willing to observe the treaty limits for another year if Washington did the same. However, US President Donald Trump has not made it clear whether he supports an extension.

Trump has also said he wants China included in the arrangement, a proposal that Beijing has rejected. On Thursday, China described the expiry of the agreement as “regrettable” and said it continues to strictly follow a nuclear policy based on self-defence.

What is the New START treaty? The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New START, was signed by then US President Barack Obama and Russia’s Dmitri Medvedev in 2010. It came into force in 2011.

It placed caps on the nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States and provided for inspections and the sharing of information between the two sides.

Its end leaves both Moscow and Washington without any system to manage their strategic nuclear stockpiles for the first time since the height of the Cold War in the 1980s.

The end of the New START treaty raises concerns that it could open the door to an unchecked nuclear arms race.

The agreement set a cap of 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads for each side and put in place transparency measures such as data sharing, notifications and on-site inspections.

The agreement was initially set to end in 2021 but was later extended by another five years.