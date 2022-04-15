US SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets: Elon Musk
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Thursday stepped up criticism of the U.S. securities regulator, calling Securities and Exchange Commission officials "bastards" for bringing fraud charges against him over his 2018 tweets regarding taking the company private.
On the day he made major news by unveiling a $43 billion cash takeover offer for social media company Twitter Inc, Musk aired his grievances toward the SEC during remarks at the TED Conference in Vancouver.
Musk, the world's richest person according to a Forbes tally, said funding to take his electrical car company private was actually secured at the time he posted his tweets, but the agency "pursued the active public investigation nonetheless."
"So I was forced to concede to the SEC unlawfully. Those bastards," Musk told the audience.
Musk said he felt forced to settle with the SEC because banks threatened to cease providing capital if he did not do so, which would have made Tesla bankrupt immediately.
"So that's like having a gun to your child's head," Musk said.
"I was forced to admit that I lied to save Tesla's life and that's the only reason," Musk added.
Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million civil fines - and Musk stepped down as Tesla's chairman - to resolve SEC claims that Musk defrauded investors on Aug. 7, 2018, by posting on Twitter that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. The SEC said at the time his funding tweets "lacked an adequate basis in fact."
A related consent decree also required Musk to obtain pre-clearance from Tesla lawyers for tweets and other public statements that could be material to Tesla.
A spokesperson for the SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Musk rejected an invitation to join Twitter's board last Saturday after disclosing his current more than 9% stake. He was required to have disclosed that he held a stake exceeding 5 percent in Twitter and is expected to invite regulatory scrutiny for missing a deadline to disclose such a stake and filing the wrong form, according to securities experts.
On launching his Twitter takeover bid, Musk said he made the offer because he believes "it's very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech." Musk said he believes Twitter's algorithm should be open-source and suggested the code behind it should be available on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development.
Asked if he had the financing to do the deal, Musk said: "I have sufficient assets. I can do it if possible." He did not offer details.
-
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
Russia's setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA director William Burns said Thursday. "We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," said Burns.
-
Moody's says Russia may be considered in default
Moody's Investors Service said Thursday that Russia "may be considered in default" if it does not pay two bonds in US dollars by end of a grace period on May 4. Moscow paid in rubles to service its debt after it was blocked from using foreign currency due to sanctions cutting the country off from the global financial system following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Harry, Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth en route to Netherlands
Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple said. The spokesman confirmed the couple had met the queen. British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London. Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday in a few days.
-
Prez Macron seen winning upcoming French presidential runoff
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron could win the second round of the presidential election with 53.5% of the vote, according to an Elabe poll for French media, released on Thursday. Macron's rival, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen is expected to receive 46.5%. At the same time, the latest Elabe poll from Sunday predicted that Macron's result would be 52% against 48% for Le Pen respectively.
-
Pakistan military dismisses Khan’s theory
Pakistan's powerful military on Thursday dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan's accusation that the United States had conspired to topple Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years in a parliamentary vote of confidence. Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years, accused Washington of backing his ouster because he had visited Moscow against US advice. Khan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
