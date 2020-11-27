e-paper
World News / US sees 2,400 Covid-19 fatalities in one day

US sees 2,400 Covid-19 fatalities in one day

On Wednesday, it spiked to nearly 200,000 cases, with a death toll of more than 2,400 - a six-month high. More than 262,000 people have been killed by the virus in the US so far.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 01:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 has been surging nationwide for weeks, with daily numbers of new infections regularly topping 150,000(REUTERS)
         

Americans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with many families opting to meet on video for turkey dinner.

Covid-19 has been surging nationwide for weeks, with daily numbers of new infections regularly topping 150,000. On Wednesday, it spiked to nearly 200,000 cases, with a death toll of more than 2,400 - a six-month high. More than 262,000 people have been killed by the virus in the US so far.

In recent days, images on social media of crowded airports fuelled concerns Americans were not taking advice from health authorities to curb travel seriously.

In Germany, the government has announced that it will extend its virus curbs until 2021 and plans to seek a deal with European partners to close ski slopes until January 10. A statement from Chancellor Angela Merkel dovetailed with France’s plans to shutter ski resorts through the year’s end.

Russia on Thursday registered record numbers for daily infections and deaths for the second time in less than a week. Officials reported 25,487 new infections and 524 new deaths.

South Korea reported its highest daily cases since March, with a surge of new infections sparking fresh fears. Officials announced 583 new cases after several weeks of fresh infections ranging between 100 and 300.

