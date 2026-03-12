'NO PLANS for regime change, Strait of Hormuz reopening': US senator's big claims on Trump's Iran 'war plans'

United States senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said that the Trump administration has “NO PLAN” of getting the Strait of Hormuz reopened safely. He added that it was “unforgivable” as this consequence of the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran was “100% foreseeable”. Sen. Chris Murphy claimed that the Trump administration has confirmed that "regime change is not on the list anymore. (File Photo/AP)

Providing details from a two-hour closed briefing on the Iran war earlier this week on Tuesday, Muprhy said that people deserve to know “how incoherent and incomplete these war plans are” and went on to claim that the Trump administration's priorities regarding the war have changed, including regime change in Iran and destroying its nuclear program.

In a post on X, Murphy wrote, “Maybe the lead is that the war goals DO NOT involve destroying Iran's nuclear weapons program. This is, uh...surprising...since Trump says over and over this is a key goal. But then of course we already know air strikes can't wipe out their nuclear material.”

He also said that the Trump administration has confirmed that "regime change is not on the list anymore, adding that now a potentially more anti-American regime may be in charge in Iran.