'NO PLANS for regime change, Strait of Hormuz reopening': US senator's big claims on Trump's Iran 'war plans'
Chris Murphy said that it seems the goals of Trump administration are primarily to destroy “lots of missiles and boats and drone factories”.
United States senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said that the Trump administration has “NO PLAN” of getting the Strait of Hormuz reopened safely. He added that it was “unforgivable” as this consequence of the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran was “100% foreseeable”.
Providing details from a two-hour closed briefing on the Iran war earlier this week on Tuesday, Muprhy said that people deserve to know “how incoherent and incomplete these war plans are” and went on to claim that the Trump administration's priorities regarding the war have changed, including regime change in Iran and destroying its nuclear program.
In a post on X, Murphy wrote, “Maybe the lead is that the war goals DO NOT involve destroying Iran's nuclear weapons program. This is, uh...surprising...since Trump says over and over this is a key goal. But then of course we already know air strikes can't wipe out their nuclear material.”
He also said that the Trump administration has confirmed that "regime change is not on the list anymore, adding that now a potentially more anti-American regime may be in charge in Iran.
"Second, they confirmed "regime change" is also NOT on the list. So, they are going to spend hundreds of billions of your taxpayer dollars, get a whole bunch of Americans killed, and a hardline regime - probably a MORE anti-American hardline regime - will still be in charge," he said.
A hint of ‘endless war’ amid ‘no plan’
Then talking about what the Trump administration in trying to achieve in the ongoing war, Murphy said that it seems the goals are primarily to destroy “lots of missiles and boats and drone factories”.
“But the question that stumped them: what happens when you stop bombing and they restart production? They hinted at more bombing. Which is, of course, endless war,” he said.
“And on the Strait of Hormuz, they had NO PLAN. I can't go into more detail about how Iran gums up the Strait, but suffice it say, right now, they don't know how to get it safely back open. Which is unforgiveable, because this part of the disaster was 100% foreseeable,” he added.
‘We got to finish the job’
Even as the US President has not presented any plan on reopening Strait of Hormuz and calm down crude prices so far, Trump suggested that the US had "virtually destroyed Iran" and added, "We don't want to leave early, do we? We got to finish the job."
While addressing a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday, Trump claimed victory against Iran and said, “You never like to say too early you won. We won.”
