Iran is willing to end the war with US, but only if these 3 conditions are met

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday put forth three conditions to end its ongoing war with the United States and Israel — recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression. Iranians attend the funeral of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders, army commanders and others killed in the early days of the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, at Enghelab Square in Tehran on March 11, 2026. (AFP)

Pezeshkian said that he was reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in West Asia and added that the only way to end the war are the three conditioned mentioned above. He also said that war was ignited by “Zionist regime” and the United States.

Track live updates of US-Iran war here

“Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

Also read: Dark mode on, how ship reached India dodging missiles in Strait of Hormuz

War rages on as strikes continue from both sides However, after Pezeshkian's remarks, Iran continued to pound shipping traffic and energy infrastructure, rising oil prices as high as $100 a barrel on Thursday. The United States and Israel also continued their strikes on the Islamic Republic, with no indication of de-escalation even as the war is about to touch the two-week mark.

Track live updates of what is happening in Middle East

Flouting UN Security Council resolution to not hit its neighbouring nations, Iran continued its attacks with fresh attacks reported in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, reported news agency Associated Press.

Iran also reportedly sent missiles Israel's way as people in Jerusalem woke up to sirens and booms while Israel sought to intercept them.

Also read: As Iran continues missile strikes, here's how Dubai, Abu Dhabi air defences are keeping citizens safe

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces said that they have begum a “wide-scale wave of strikes in Iran”. Israel also hit Lebanon while maintaining that it is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

United States President Donald Trump also appeared unwilling to back down, saying that they have to “finish the job”.

“We don’t want to leave early do we? We’ve got to finish the job," Trump said at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday.

(With inputs from AP)