Home / World News / US sends 21 Saudi military trainees home after army base shooting probe

US sends 21 Saudi military trainees home after army base shooting probe

world Updated: Jan 14, 2020 01:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday said that 21 Saudi military trainees who were probed were found to posses possessed jihadist material and child pornography.
The United States will send 21 Saudi military trainees back to the Gulf kingdom after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three American sailors last month, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The 21, who the investigation found possessed jihadist material and child pornography, have been expelled from their air force training at a Florida military base, said Attorney General Bill Barr.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Royal Air Force and Royal Navy and the 21 cadets have been dis-enrolled from their training curriculum in the US military and will be returning to Saudi Arabia later today,” Barr said.

Barr called the December 6 shooting by Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani an “act of terrorism.”

“The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology,” he said.

Alshamrani killed three US sailors and wounded eight other people in a classroom building at the Pensacola Naval Air Station before being shot dead by police.

Barr said Alshamrani had posted a message on social media on September 11, 2019 saying “the countdown has begun,” in addition to several other anti-US, anti-Israel, and jihadist messages.

Barr also stressed that the Saudi government and the other Saudis in the training program cooperated fully with the investigation into the shooting, which threatened a decades-old military training program crucial to the US-Saudi relationship.

Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
US sends 21 Saudi military trainees home after army base shooting probe
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
