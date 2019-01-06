US shutdown enters third week, talks on between Trump team, Congress fail to make ‘much headway’

The partial shutdown of the US federal government entered has entered the third week with ‘not much headway” in talks, President Donald Trump noted in a post on social media at the end of negotiations led on behalf of the administration by Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday.

Pence’s team, including the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will be meeting congressional officials representing Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Republicans again Sunday to find an end to a stalemate over the funding of a wall along the border that partially shut down the federal government on December 22.

After a briefing from Pence’s team, the president tweeted, “Not much headway made today” as he headed out to Camp David, a nearby presidential retreat, for “meetings on Border Security and many other topics” with his senior staff.

Before leaving, he told reporters he wasn’t hopeful of a an early end to the stalemate. “I don’t expect to have anything happen at that (the Sunday) (meeting… but I think we’re going to have some very serious talks come Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.”

And he proceeded to emphasize he is not prepared to give in. “This is a very important battle to win from the standpoint of safety, number one, defining our country and who we are.”

The White House described the Saturday meeting as “productive” in a readout but conceded there was no progress on the key issue behind the shutdown — funding the wall. “There was no in depth conversation about dollar figure.” it said, and added that Pence reiterated the president’s position on the issue.

The Democrats have sought “further details in writing on needs of DHS”, the readout said referring to the Department of Homeland Security that has oversight over border security, and whose top official, Kirstjen Nielsen made a presentation for the negotiators that she have been make to lawmaker themselves during a meeting earlier in the Situation Room of the White House.

Effect of the shutdown are being felt by the 800,000 federal employees either furloughed or forced to work without pay, who face continued financial uncertainty (they will be paid eventually as in the past). And on public interactions of the affected departments — such as national monuments, parks and museums. some of who have shut down or are running unattended. Agents of the Transportation Security Administration, who man airports, are calling in sick in larger numbers rather than work without pay.

Pentagon official leaves

The Pentagon announced Saturday that Rear Admiral (retired) Kevin Sweeney had resigned as chief of staff to former Defense secretary James Mattis, who quit last month in protest against the abrupt withdrawal of US forces from Syria ordered by President Trump contrary to the advice of many of his aides. Sweeney only said he was returning to the private sector.

Dana White, Pentagon spokesperson appointed by Mattis, had quit earlier.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 22:13 IST